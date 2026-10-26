Kanimozhi condemns TVK-led govt over college student’s murder in Thoothukudi

In a post on X, she expressed shock over the murder of Isakki Raja near Srivaikuntam and said the incident had occurred before the wounds of the Sathankulam custodial deaths had healed.

She claimed that more than five murders had taken place in Thoothukudi district in the past week alone. She also alleged that incidents of hacking and the abduction of minor girls pointed to a worsening law and order situation in the district.

Kanimozhi urged the TVK government to stop playing with public safety and take immediate steps to restore law and order.