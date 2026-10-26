Kanimozhi condemns TVK-led govt over college student’s murder in Thoothukudi

CHENNAI: DMK deputy general secretary and MP Kanimozhi has condemned the TVK government over the alleged deterioration in law and order following the hacking to death of a 20-year-old college student in Thoothukudi district.
In a post on X, she expressed shock over the murder of Isakki Raja near Srivaikuntam and said the incident had occurred before the wounds of the Sathankulam custodial deaths had healed.
She claimed that more than five murders had taken place in Thoothukudi district in the past week alone. She also alleged that incidents of hacking and the abduction of minor girls pointed to a worsening law and order situation in the district.
Kanimozhi urged the TVK government to stop playing with public safety and take immediate steps to restore law and order.
According to a Daily THanthi report, a dispute between the families of Mariappan and Sundararajan over sewage water flowing in front of a house in Alwarkarkulam near Srivaikuntam had developed into a longstanding enmity.
On Sunday, after residents returned home from a local temple festival, the two families reportedly resumed their argument over their previous rivalry. The dispute escalated into a clash, with members of both sides allegedly attacking each other with knives and sickles.
Isakki Raja, Mariappan’s 20-year-old son, sustained serious injuries in the attack and died at the spot.
Both sides subsequently lodged complaints at the police station. Police recovered the body and sent it to a government hospital for postmortem examination.
Based on the complaints, police registered cases against four people from Mariappan’s side and 10 people, including Sundararajan, from the opposing side. An investigation is under way.