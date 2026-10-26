'Part of political process': SC junks plea against 6 AIADMK MLAs who defected to TVK

The petition had sought a direction to the Election Commission and the Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer to frame an "Election Expenditure Security" mechanism under which a sitting MLA who resigns voluntarily from a seat and later wants to contest the by-election necessitated by the resignation, must first deposit an amount equal to the public money spent on holding the by-election.

The Madras High Court on October 13 upheld the decision of Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar accepting the resignations of six AIADMK MLAs, who later joined the ruling TVK.

The high court had directed the speaker to decide on the petition from AIADMK whip Krishamurthy seeking disqualification of S Jayakumar, Maragatham Kumaravel, P Sathyabama and Esakki Subaya from the assembly within two months.