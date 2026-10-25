Cyclone Arnab likely to intensify into very severe storm, cross Andhra coast on Oct 28

The system is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam by the forenoon of October 28, packing maximum sustained winds of 115-125 kmph, gusting up to 140 kmph.

According to the IMD, a well-marked low-pressure area over the east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal concentrated into a depression on October 24. As of Saturday, the system was centred about 510 km from Sri Vijaya Puram in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, 820 km from Visakhapatnam and 910 km from Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh.

The system is expected to intensify into a deep depression on Sunday before moving west-northwestwards. It is very likely to develop into Cyclone Arnab over the east-central and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal by the morning of October 26 and strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm by October 27. It is then likely to intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm as it approaches the Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28.