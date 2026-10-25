Cyclone Arnab likely to intensify into very severe storm, cross Andhra coast on Oct 28

CHENNAI: A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into Cyclone Arnab by the morning of October 25 (Sunday) and further strengthen into a very severe cyclonic storm before crossing the Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The system is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam by the forenoon of October 28, packing maximum sustained winds of 115-125 kmph, gusting up to 140 kmph.
According to the IMD, a well-marked low-pressure area over the east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal concentrated into a depression on October 24. As of Saturday, the system was centred about 510 km from Sri Vijaya Puram in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, 820 km from Visakhapatnam and 910 km from Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh.
The system is expected to intensify into a deep depression on Sunday before moving west-northwestwards. It is very likely to develop into Cyclone Arnab over the east-central and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal by the morning of October 26 and strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm by October 27. It is then likely to intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm as it approaches the Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28.
Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has forecast moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in several districts of Tamil Nadu and the Puducherry region until 10 am on Sunday.
The districts covered by the forecast include Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchy, Pudukkottai, Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi, Karur, Dindigul, Madurai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Theni and Kanniyakumari, besides Puducherry and Karaikal.
The Greater Chennai Corporation's 24-hour cumulative rainfall report ending at 7 am on October 25 recorded an average rainfall of 6.84 mm across the city. While one location received moderate rain, 53 locations recorded light rain and nine reported very light rain.