14 killed in lightning strikes, tourist entry barred to hill stations as rains batter TN

Detailing the state's monsoon relief efforts, Sengottaiyan said families of the deceased have been provided Rs 4 lakh each as compensation.

He firmly dismissed media reports claiming 35 rain-related fatalities in a single day.

"Whether the remaining reported casualties are natural deaths or caused by incidents like minor wall collapses is being investigated by the respective District Collectors," the minister clarified.

On the widespread impact, the minister noted that heavy rains triggered 62 landslides in the Nilgiris district, all of which have been swiftly cleared by authorities. Tragically, a rock fell on a bus in the district, killing the driver on the spot, while the conductor sustained a fracture.