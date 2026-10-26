Rahul Gandhi acquitted in 2018 defamation case over remarks against Amit Shah

Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Raebareli MP, appeared before the court for the pronouncement of the verdict.

Plaintiff Vijay Mishra's lawyer Santosh Pandey said Gandhi has been acquitted by the court.

Congress workers celebrated the verdict outside the court complex with beating of drums and distributing sweets among themselves and chanting "Satyamev Jayate" (truth alone triumphs) as Gandhi emerged from the premises after his acquittal.

The matter was being heard in the court of Special Judge for MP-MLA cases Shubham Verma.

After the verdict, Mishra's counsel Pandey said the court had accepted the CD he had submitted as evidence. He added that he intended to challenge the matter.