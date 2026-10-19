DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, October 19, 2026?

Ramesh Bishnoi, cousin of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, said on Monday that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan should apologise to the Bishnoi community and if he does not, there will be dangerous consequences.

5. 3 detained in Kota in Tiger Shroff shooting case, one was in touch with Bishnoi gang aide: Police

Three people, including a minor, allegedly involved in the firing at actor Tiger Shroff were detained on Monday in Rajasthan's Kota city from the Pune-Jaipur Superfast Express, police said.

6.India at Asian Para Games: Country off to flying start with 11 medals on day one

India were off to a spectacular start at the Asian Para Games with medals, including four gold, pouring in from four different sports following assured performances by established names like wheelchair-bound shooter Mona Agarwal and long jumper Nishad Kumar here on Monday.

7.Neha Bora moves Delhi High Court against peace bond notice

All India Students' Association (AISA) President Neha Bora on Monday approached the Delhi High Court against a Delhi Police notice asking her to execute a bond before a Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) for "keeping peace".

8.Manipur: 3 killed by militants; locals place bodies in front of CM's house

Three people collecting firewood in a forest were killed allegedly by militants in Manipur on Monday, triggering protests by locals who placed two bodies outside the chief minister's residence here.