DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, October 19, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 12 headlines of the day (October 19, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1. SC upholds cancellation of patta over TN water body, orders alternative site for 20 flat owners
The Supreme Court has upheld the cancellation of a ‘ryotwari patta’ granted over land recorded as a government water body in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvallur district.
2. TVK-IUML alliance to continue in local body, 2029 parliamentary polls: TN Minister Shahjahan
Tamil Nadu Minority Welfare Minister A M Shahjahan asserted that the alliance between TVK and IUML will continue for the upcoming local body elections, by-elections, and the 2029 parliamentary elections.
3. Two class 10 students drown in Puzhal Lake near Chennai
Two Class 10 students drowned while swimming in Puzhal Lake near Kallikuppam on the outskirts of Chennai on Sunday evening. The deceased, Akhilram and Tharun Akash, both aged 14, were residents of Krishnapuram in Ambattur and studied at a private school in the locality. According to a Daily Thanthi report, the boys visited the lake with their friends to swim. During the outing, they ventured into a deeper section of the water and drowned.
Ramesh Bishnoi, cousin of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, said on Monday that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan should apologise to the Bishnoi community and if he does not, there will be dangerous consequences.
5. 3 detained in Kota in Tiger Shroff shooting case, one was in touch with Bishnoi gang aide: Police
Three people, including a minor, allegedly involved in the firing at actor Tiger Shroff were detained on Monday in Rajasthan's Kota city from the Pune-Jaipur Superfast Express, police said.
6.India at Asian Para Games: Country off to flying start with 11 medals on day one
India were off to a spectacular start at the Asian Para Games with medals, including four gold, pouring in from four different sports following assured performances by established names like wheelchair-bound shooter Mona Agarwal and long jumper Nishad Kumar here on Monday.
7.Neha Bora moves Delhi High Court against peace bond notice
All India Students' Association (AISA) President Neha Bora on Monday approached the Delhi High Court against a Delhi Police notice asking her to execute a bond before a Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) for "keeping peace".
8.Manipur: 3 killed by militants; locals place bodies in front of CM's house
Three people collecting firewood in a forest were killed allegedly by militants in Manipur on Monday, triggering protests by locals who placed two bodies outside the chief minister's residence here.
9. India rejects OIC’s Kashmir resolution, says bloc being misused by Pakistan
India on Monday strongly trashed an Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) resolution on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, and said the grouping has allowed itself to be "misused" by Pakistan for its "bigoted agenda".
10. India bars sugar-based ethanol in 2026-27 tender, cuts maize incentive
State-run oil marketing companies have barred ethanol made from sugarcane juice, sugar syrup and B-heavy molasses from their latest procurement tender for the 2026-27 supply year for blending in petrol, as the government seeks to protect domestic sugar supplies while sustaining its nationwide petrol-blending programme.
11. China announces export curbs on key machinery used in India's infra projects
China on Monday announced new export controls on key machinery, including tunnel boring machines, in a move that could adversely impact India's infrastructure development.
12. France protests: Macron rejects interior minister's resignation as rioting and looting expose policing failures
France's interior minister offered his resignation over the weekend's rioting and looting in several major cities, but President Emmanuel Macron asked him to stay to respond to police needs in an emergency situation, Macron's office said Monday.