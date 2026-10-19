Tiger Shroff shooting: Three suspects detained at Kota railway station

JAIPUR: Three people, including a minor, suspected to be involved in the firing at actor Tiger Shroff were detained on Monday at Rajasthan's Kota town from a train coming from Mumbai, police said.
The three were picked by Kota city police at the railway station.
Police said the accused were travelling on a Pune-Jaipur train that reached Kota station at 10.17 am.
Two of the accused have been identified as Ritik from Begusarai in Bihar and Rehan from Haryana's Sonipat. The third accused is a minor, Kota Superintendent of Police (SP) Tejaswani Gautam said at a press conference.
No weapon has been recovered from the suspects, she said.
"A team from Mumbai Police is reaching Kota and the suspects will be handed over to them," she said.
The suspects are detained at the moment and will be arrested once the Mumbai Police takes them into custody.
The suspects told police that they boarded the train after "executing the crime". They were planning to take a bus from Jaipur to Delhi and then cross the border to reach Nepal, Gautam said.
Mumbai Police shared inputs with their counterparts in Rajasthan. After that, SP Gautam sent a team to the station. Railway Police Force was alerted and the three were caught in the general coach, officials said.
Three assailants opened fire at Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening. The actor escaped unhurt, while his driver and another person were injured. Police said three rounds were fired at the "War" actor.
The Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the attack, according to social media. However, the authenticity of the video is yet to be ascertained.
Police said three rounds were fired at the "War" actor.
A viral video showed an assailant firing at the actor's car.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met Shroff at his residence in Mumbai's Bandra late Sunday night, enquired about the 36-year-old actor's health and reassured his family of full security.
Speaking to reporters after meeting Shroff, Shinde said the time had come to uproot criminal networks once again, referring to the crackdown on gangs in the 1990s.
"It will be tit for tat, bullets for bullets," he said.
Earlier on Monday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he had spoken to Shroff and assured him that the incident would be taken seriously.
Mumbai Police registered a case of attempt to murder in connection with the incident and it was later transferred to the Crime Branch.
Born Jai Hemant Shroff on March 2, 1990, Shroff is one of Bollywood's premier action stars and martial artists, holding a 5th-degree black belt in Taekwondo.
He debuted with the film "Heropanti" in 2014 and cemented his status as an action hero with blockbusters like "Baaghi", "Baaghi 2", and the YRF Spy Universe hit "War".