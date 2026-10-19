Tiger Shroff shooting: Three suspects detained at Kota railway station

The three were picked by Kota city police at the railway station.

Police said the accused were travelling on a Pune-Jaipur train that reached Kota station at 10.17 am.

Two of the accused have been identified as Ritik from Begusarai in Bihar and Rehan from Haryana's Sonipat. The third accused is a minor, Kota Superintendent of Police (SP) Tejaswani Gautam said at a press conference.

No weapon has been recovered from the suspects, she said.

"A team from Mumbai Police is reaching Kota and the suspects will be handed over to them," she said.

The suspects are detained at the moment and will be arrested once the Mumbai Police takes them into custody.

The suspects told police that they boarded the train after "executing the crime". They were planning to take a bus from Jaipur to Delhi and then cross the border to reach Nepal, Gautam said.

Mumbai Police shared inputs with their counterparts in Rajasthan. After that, SP Gautam sent a team to the station. Railway Police Force was alerted and the three were caught in the general coach, officials said.

Three assailants opened fire at Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening. The actor escaped unhurt, while his driver and another person were injured. Police said three rounds were fired at the "War" actor.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the attack, according to social media. However, the authenticity of the video is yet to be ascertained.

Police said three rounds were fired at the "War" actor.