Two Class 10 students drown in Puzhal Lake near Chennai

CHENNAI: Two Class 10 students drowned while swimming in Puzhal Lake near Kallikuppam on the outskirts of Chennai on Sunday evening. The deceased, Akhilram and Tharun Akash, both aged 14, were residents of Krishnapuram in Ambattur and studied at a private school in the locality. According to a Daily Thanthi report, the boys visited the lake with their friends to swim. During the outing, they ventured into a deeper section of the water and drowned.
The incident occurred when the two boys went further into the lake and suddenly found themselves in difficulty. Their friends, who were on the shore, raised an alarm and called for help after seeing them disappear beneath the water. The other children later informed their parents about the incident. The parents alerted the police, following which personnel from the Ambattur police station and the fire and rescue services reached the spot.
Fire and rescue personnel launched a search operation in the lake to locate the missing boys. After searching the water, they recovered the bodies of Akhilram and Tharun Akash. The recovery brought the search operation to an end, leaving the families and friends of the two students devastated. The bodies were subsequently taken for the necessary procedures. The Ambattur police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. Further details are expected to emerge as part of the inquiry.