TVK-IUML alliance to continue in local body, 2029 parliamentary polls: TN Minister Shahjahan

TENKASI (TAMIL NADU): Tamil Nadu Minority Welfare Minister A M Shahjahan asserted that the alliance between TVK and IUML will continue for the upcoming local body elections, by-elections, and the 2029 parliamentary elections.
Speaking to reporters on Sunday during his tour in Tenkasi, the IUML Secretary said the party's state general council reaffirmed its continuation in the TVK-led alliance.
"A very clear resolution has been passed at the Indian Union Muslim League's state general council. We have resolved that the IUML will continue in the TVK-led Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance (SSJVA) in the upcoming local body elections, the 2029 parliamentary elections, and the upcoming by-elections. That will continue in the local body elections as well," said the minister.
Addressing political developments in the state, the minister claimed that several members of the legislative assembly are preparing to join the TVK.
Claiming that party workers have lost faith in the AIADMK leadership following major setbacks in former bastions like Dharapuram and Madurantakam, he said the respective legislators will decide on their positions and resignations in accordance with democratic and constitutional norms.
Responding to a query regarding the release of long-term Muslim prisoners, the minister stated that IUML president Prof K M Khader Mohideen had submitted a 12-point charter of demands, including permanent release or interim furlough.
He pointed out that following these representations, long-term prisoners have begun receiving releases, with six prisoners already released on furlough and more expected sequentially.
On the issue of the 3.5 per cent reservation for BC Muslims, particularly concerning converts to Islam, Shahjahan said following recent court observations, the law minister and constitutional experts are actively consulting to file a review petition or bring a legislative amendment within a couple of weeks to protect their interests.
Addressing queries about rising commodity prices, the minister attributed inflationary pressures partly to global climate disruptions like the super El Nino phenomenon, which affected monsoon patterns and caused widespread agrarian distress globally.
He assured that the five-month-old government is actively monitoring prices and taking concrete measures to alleviate public hardships.