TVK-IUML alliance to continue in local body, 2029 parliamentary polls: TN Minister Shahjahan

Speaking to reporters on Sunday during his tour in Tenkasi, the IUML Secretary said the party's state general council reaffirmed its continuation in the TVK-led alliance.

"A very clear resolution has been passed at the Indian Union Muslim League's state general council. We have resolved that the IUML will continue in the TVK-led Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance (SSJVA) in the upcoming local body elections, the 2029 parliamentary elections, and the upcoming by-elections. That will continue in the local body elections as well," said the minister.