India rejects OIC's resolution featuring J-K

New Delhi, in a strong reaction, said the references to India by the OIC are "malicious, biased and false, and have been orchestrated by Pakistan".

"We categorically reject the anti-India references in the resolutions of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers' Meeting held in Baghdad on October 17-18," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"The references to India are malicious, biased and false, and have been orchestrated by Pakistan. We are disappointed that the OIC has once again allowed itself to be misused by Pakistan for its bigoted agenda," it said.

The MEA said the OIC has "no locus standi whatsoever" to comment on matters that are strictly internal to India.

"The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are integral and inalienable parts of India. Politically motivated propaganda can never alter this reality.