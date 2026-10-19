Apologise to community or face consequences: Lawrence Bishnoi’s cousin to Salman Khan after attack on Tiger Shroff

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has an animosity with Salman Khan due to his alleged involvement in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case in Rajasthan during the filming of the blockbuster 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'. The actor was convicted by a trial court in 2018, a verdict he has contested in higher courts, and maintains his innocence.

Speaking to IANS in the aftermath of an attack on Tiger Shroff, which the Bollywood star narrowly escaped, Ramesh Bishnoi said, “As you heard in the audio, I heard the same thing: That we have stopped him and want to warn him again that anyone who works with Salman Khan could face consequences."

He added that he was just quoting the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, “These are not my words, I’m just citing their emotions on the matter.”