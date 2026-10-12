DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, October 12, 2026?

1) Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, others file petition in SC alleging irregularities in SIR

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and others on Monday filed a petition in the Supreme Court over alleged large-scale voter deletions and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

2) Jantar Mantar denotified as protest site, police name three new venues away from New Delhi district

Delhi Police has denotified Jantar Mantar as a designated site for protests and named three new spots for holding such demonstrations, according to an official order.

3) Cauvery dispute: Difficult to meet TN's demand on shortfall as it's difficult year, Karnataka to SC

The Karnataka government told the Supreme Court on Monday (October 12) that it will be difficult to meet Tamil Nadu's demand for the release of 11 thousand million cubic (TMC) feet of Cauvery river water for making good a "shortfall" as this was a rain-deficit year and several areas have been declared drought-affected.

4) Tiruvallur woman consumes poison after alcohol-related dispute; husband dies too

A 29-year-old man and his 22-year-old wife died at a Chennai government hospital on Monday (October 12) morning after allegedly consuming poison following a domestic dispute linked to alcohol consumption near Tiruvallur