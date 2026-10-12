DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, October 12, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 10 headlines of the day (October 12, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1) Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, others file petition in SC alleging irregularities in SIR
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and others on Monday filed a petition in the Supreme Court over alleged large-scale voter deletions and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
2) Jantar Mantar denotified as protest site, police name three new venues away from New Delhi district
Delhi Police has denotified Jantar Mantar as a designated site for protests and named three new spots for holding such demonstrations, according to an official order.
3) Cauvery dispute: Difficult to meet TN's demand on shortfall as it's difficult year, Karnataka to SC
The Karnataka government told the Supreme Court on Monday (October 12) that it will be difficult to meet Tamil Nadu's demand for the release of 11 thousand million cubic (TMC) feet of Cauvery river water for making good a "shortfall" as this was a rain-deficit year and several areas have been declared drought-affected.
4) Tiruvallur woman consumes poison after alcohol-related dispute; husband dies too
A 29-year-old man and his 22-year-old wife died at a Chennai government hospital on Monday (October 12) morning after allegedly consuming poison following a domestic dispute linked to alcohol consumption near Tiruvallur
5) Chennai voter registration drive sees 2,483 forms received in two days
A total of 3,364 voter registration forms were issued across 16 Assembly constituencies in Chennai during the special drives held on October 10 and 11, of which 2,483 (78%) had been received.
6) Health workers protest: TN govt needs time to evaluate demands, says Minister Arunraj
7) LuLu opens first hypermarket in CMRL station at Shenoy Nagar
8) Keralam Assembly passes resolution for removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar
The Keralam Legislative Assembly on Monday passed a resolution seeking the removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar amid a raging controversy over the SIR of electoral rolls, with top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spearheading an aggressive agitation against the official.
9) Meeting incompatible with ethics, judicial propriety as matter sub judice: CJI to Rahul, Kharge
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has said that a meeting with opposition leaders would be "incompatible with the established ethics and judicial propriety" as the matter raised by them are sub judice before the court.
10) Robert E Hall and Michael Woodford win Nobel memorial prize in economics
American-born economists Robert E Hall and Michael Woodford won the Nobel memorial prize in economics on Monday for their work on models that have helped governments and central banks manage economic shocks.