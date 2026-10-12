Cauvery dispute: Difficult to meet TN's demand on shortfall as it's difficult year, Karnataka to SC

On the other hand, the Tamil Nadu government said it is only seeking its legitimate pro-rata share in the flows realised during the distress period, together with the backlog due to it, and the entire burden of meteorological and hydrological distress cannot be passed on to the lower riparian state, while Karnataka continues to utilise the available storage and inflows for irrigation and other requirements.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Aapresh Kumar Singh reserved its decision on a fresh application of the Tamil Nadu government, seeking directions to Karnataka to make sure that the backlog of 11 TMC of Cauvery water as on October 7 is cleared immediately and ensure the same at the rate of 1.3 TMC per day in 10 days at Billigundulu, a key water-measuring station on the banks of the river along the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border.

Senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing in the court for the Karnataka government, told the bench that this has been a very difficult year and several areas have been declared drought-hit.