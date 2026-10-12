Tiruvallur woman consumes poison after alcohol-related dispute; husband dies too

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old man and his 22-year-old wife died at a Chennai government hospital on Monday (October 12) morning after allegedly consuming poison following a domestic dispute linked to alcohol consumption near Tiruvallur, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The incident has left their relatives and residents of the locality in deep sorrow. The Tiruvallur Rural Police have registered a case based on a complaint lodged by the man's father and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths.
Yuvaraj (29), a daily wage labourer, was the son of Bhaskar and lived in the Kakkalur Lake area near Tiruvallur. He fell in love with Manjula (22), who lived in the same locality, and the couple married on February 14, 2025.
According to reports, Yuvaraj's habit of consuming alcohol frequently led to arguments between the couple. Their domestic disputes reportedly intensified over his drinking, causing distress within the family.
Two nights ago, Yuvaraj allegedly returned home after consuming excessive alcohol. When his father, Bhaskar, and his wife, Manjula, questioned him about his drinking, he reportedly verbally abused and assaulted them.
Distressed by the incident, Manjula allegedly consumed poison kept in the house. Yuvaraj subsequently consumed poison as well. Both collapsed after ingesting the substance, leaving their family members in shock.
Bhaskar, with the help of neighbours, rushed the couple to the Tiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital in a critical condition.
After receiving initial treatment, they were referred to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai for advanced medical care.
Despite intensive treatment, both succumbed to their condition one after the other on Monday morning.
Following the deaths, the Tiruvallur Rural Police registered a case based on Bhaskar's complaint.
Police are investigating the circumstances leading to the incident, including the events surrounding the domestic dispute and the couple's alleged consumption of poison.
The deaths of the young couple, who had married less than two years ago, have cast a pall of gloom over their family and the neighbourhood.