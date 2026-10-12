Tiruvallur woman consumes poison after alcohol-related dispute; husband dies too

The incident has left their relatives and residents of the locality in deep sorrow. The Tiruvallur Rural Police have registered a case based on a complaint lodged by the man's father and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Yuvaraj (29), a daily wage labourer, was the son of Bhaskar and lived in the Kakkalur Lake area near Tiruvallur. He fell in love with Manjula (22), who lived in the same locality, and the couple married on February 14, 2025.

According to reports, Yuvaraj's habit of consuming alcohol frequently led to arguments between the couple. Their domestic disputes reportedly intensified over his drinking, causing distress within the family.