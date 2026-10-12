Chennai voter registration drive sees 2,483 forms received in two days

Form 6, used for registration of new voters, accounted for 2,517 issued and 1,854 received. Form 8 applications used for shifting residence, correction of entries in the electoral roll, replacement of voter ID cards etc..838 were issued, of which 620 were received.

Thiru Vi Ka Nagar recorded the highest numbers in both categories, with 493 forms issued and 379 received, followed by Virugambakkam (323 issued, 294 received) and Kolathur (340 issued, 288 received).