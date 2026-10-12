Chennai voter registration drive sees 2,483 forms received in two days

CHENNAI: A total of 3,364 voter registration forms were issued across 16 Assembly constituencies in Chennai during the special drives held on October 10 and 11, of which 2,483 (78%) had been received.
Form 6, used for registration of new voters, accounted for 2,517 issued and 1,854 received. Form 8 applications used for shifting residence, correction of entries in the electoral roll, replacement of voter ID cards etc..838 were issued, of which 620 were received.
Thiru Vi Ka Nagar recorded the highest numbers in both categories, with 493 forms issued and 379 received, followed by Virugambakkam (323 issued, 294 received) and Kolathur (340 issued, 288 received).
Velachery recorded 173 forms issued but only 76 received, the lowest number of forms received among the 16 constituencies. Anna Nagar also recorded a relatively low receipt, with 73 forms received out of 137 issued.
Meanwhile, Chennai District Election Officer and Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner G S Sameeran inspected a special voter registration camp at Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in the Virugambakkam Assembly constituency on Sunday.