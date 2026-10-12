Robert E Hall, Michael Woodford win Nobel memorial prize in economics

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced the winners in Stockholm, saying the winners were being honored “for microeconomic foundations of macroeconomic stabilisation.”

“The laureates have helped us smooth out the economy's peaks and troughs,” the academy said in a statement.

Hall is affiliated with Stanford University in California, and Woodford with Columbia University in New York.

Woodford spoke to the committee by phone Monday from New York, saying: “It's a tremendous honor, it's a surprise."