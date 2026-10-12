Jantar Mantar denotified as protest site, police names three new venues

Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar issued the standing order on October 11, naming Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground and CBD Ground as the new designated sites for protests and demonstrations.

"Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, had constituted a committee to examine alternative proper venues for citizens' right to organise protest/demonstrations in place of the existing 'designated site'," the order read.

Based on the committee’s recommendations, Jantar Mantar as a protest venue has been de-notified, it said.