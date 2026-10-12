Jantar Mantar denotified as protest site, police names three new venues

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has denotified Jantar Mantar as a designated site for protests and named three new spots for holding such demonstrations, according to an official order.
Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar issued the standing order on October 11, naming Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground and CBD Ground as the new designated sites for protests and demonstrations.
"Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, had constituted a committee to examine alternative proper venues for citizens' right to organise protest/demonstrations in place of the existing 'designated site'," the order read.
Based on the committee’s recommendations, Jantar Mantar as a protest venue has been de-notified, it said.
"Three new venues viz Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground, East Delhi have been designated as new venues for organising protest/demonstrations," it said.
Further, it said that a detailed and revised SOP for organising protests and demonstrations at these three venues will be issued separately. "This is in partial modification of earlier Standing Order No. L&O/48/22 dated 28.04.2022," the standing order issued by Delhi CP said.
The move comes amid heightened security arrangements in the national capital following calls to gather for protests at Jantar Mantar.