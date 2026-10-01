DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, October 1, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 12 headlines of the day (October 1, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1) Arappor Iyakkam alleges inspection lapses, ghost faculty in BEd colleges
Arappor Iyakkam has alleged irregularities in the affiliation inspection process of the Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University (TNTEU), claiming that inspection records contain discrepancies and several BEd colleges may have listed the same faculty members to meet affiliation requirements.
2) Chennai commercial LPG cylinder price rises by Rs 66.50
The price of commercial cooking gas cylinders has been increased from October 1, adding to the operating costs of hotels, restaurants and other establishments that depend on LPG for their daily cooking needs.
3) SIR: Karnataka CM Shivakumar claims of 'conspiracy' to delete 45 lakh voters illegally from electoral roll
Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday alleged that there were "conspiracies" going on to delete a large number of votes by individuals who are filing multiple applications to erase names from the electoral roll under the ongoing SIR in the state.
4) Gujarat announces state award for pilot Machchhar, prayer held at Somnath temple for his recovery
The Gujarat government on Thursday announced that Indian pilot Smit Machchhar, who thwarted his co-pilot’s alleged attempt to crash a Flydubai flight despite being stabbed, will be awarded the ‘Visisht Gujarat Garima Award’ for his indomitable bravery.
5) Who at EC ordered TCS to make 'illegal' change in Form 6, asks Rahul
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the online Form 6, which is used for fresh voter registration, was changed "illegally" and asked who at the Election Commission ordered Tata Consultancy Services to make that change and who at the company signed off on it.
6) Five arrested for abducting, gang-raping woman in Keralam
Police have arrested five persons who allegedly abducted a woman, who had checked into a lodge here with her male friend, and gang-raped her after posing as cops, officials said on Thursday.
7) Iran indicates it received official response to latest ceasefire offer
Iranian officials indicated Wednesday they have received an official US response to Tehran's latest proposal to end the seven-month war, which US President Donald Trump had publicly rejected just days earlier.
8) Gujarat man who alerted cops about grandmother-in-law’s murder confesses to three killings
A man who provided information about the alleged murder of his grandmother-in-law in Gujarat’s Surat district was himself involved in the killing, apparently to grab her property, and two other murders in 2022, police have said.
9) Ex-IAS officer's murder: Caretaker tried to set house on fire by snapping gas pipe
10) Kerala HC allows medical termination of 30-week pregnancy of 15-year-old rape survivor
11) Kamboj replaces injured Prasidh in India ODI squad; Dhir comes in for Washington for T20Is
12) Indian tennis contingent to return without medal from Asiad for first time in 40 years