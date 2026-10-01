DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, October 1, 2026?

1) Arappor Iyakkam alleges inspection lapses, ghost faculty in BEd colleges

Arappor Iyakkam has alleged irregularities in the affiliation inspection process of the Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University (TNTEU), claiming that inspection records contain discrepancies and several BEd colleges may have listed the same faculty members to meet affiliation requirements.

2) Chennai commercial LPG cylinder price rises by Rs 66.50

The price of commercial cooking gas cylinders has been increased from October 1, adding to the operating costs of hotels, restaurants and other establishments that depend on LPG for their daily cooking needs.

3) SIR: Karnataka CM Shivakumar claims of 'conspiracy' to delete 45 lakh voters illegally from electoral roll

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday alleged that there were "conspiracies" going on to delete a large number of votes by individuals who are filing multiple applications to erase names from the electoral roll under the ongoing SIR in the state.

4) Gujarat announces state award for pilot Machchhar, prayer held at Somnath temple for his recovery

The Gujarat government on Thursday announced that Indian pilot Smit Machchhar, who thwarted his co-pilot’s alleged attempt to crash a Flydubai flight despite being stabbed, will be awarded the ‘Visisht Gujarat Garima Award’ for his indomitable bravery.