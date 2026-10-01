SIR: Karnataka CM Shivakumar claims of 'conspiracy' delete 45 lakh voters illegally from electoral roll

He also called SIR a "big fraud." Addressing a press conference here, he accused the BJP of involved in this conspiracy to delete "minorities, Dalits and ST voters" from the electoral roll.

Shivakumar threatened that he would sit at the office of the Chief Electoral Officer V Anbukkumar until an inquiry is ordered into the matter. He also asked the Election Commission to file FIR on "vote theft" and electoral offence.