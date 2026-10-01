Five arrested for abducting, gang-raping woman in Keralam

The incident took place on September 22, when the man and the woman from Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu had checked into the lodge near the KSRTC bus stand.

A six-member gang allegedly assaulted the man, leaving him with broken arms and legs before abandoning him outside a hospital near Tiruppur, police said.

Police suspect that the attack was carried out on a "quotation" given by the man's wife, who allegedly tracked his mobile phone location and passed on the details to the gang.

The gang, posing as police officers, allegedly barged into their room, tied their hands and legs, stuffed cloth into their mouths and forcibly took them away in a car, police said.