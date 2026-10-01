Gujarat announces state award for pilot Machchhar, prayer held at Somnath temple for his recovery

Captain Machchhar, who is being treated in Saudi Arabia, is being hailed for his heroic act that saved several lives, drawing high praise from all sections of society.

A special prayer has also been organised at the famous Somnath temple for his speedy recovery.

“The courage of Captain Smit Machchhar, the pilot of the flight headed to Israel, is being saluted by the entire world today. Despite being drenched in blood due to the attack, he displayed indomitable bravery to save the lives of 174 passengers—a feat that is profoundly inspiring and commendable,” Patel said in a post on X.

“This valiant son of Gujarat has brought glory to the state of Gujarat and the nation across the globe through his heroism. The Gujarati spirit flowing in his veins fills us all with immense pride,” he further said.