Chennai commercial LPG cylinder price rises by Rs 66.50; check city-wise rates

CHENNAI: The price of commercial cooking gas cylinders has been increased from October 1, adding to the operating costs of hotels, restaurants and other establishments that depend on LPG for their daily cooking needs. According to a Daily Thanthi report, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Chennai has gone up by Rs 66.50.
Following the latest revision, a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Chennai is being sold at Rs 2,984, according to the Daily Thanthi report. The increase is expected to add to the expenses of hotels, restaurants, bakeries, tea shops and canteens, which use commercial LPG cylinders regularly.
Oil marketing companies revise LPG prices at the beginning of every month. The latest increase comes ahead of the festive season, when demand from hotels, restaurants and catering businesses generally increases. The higher cylinder price could therefore add to the overall operating expenses of such establishments.
The October 1 revision has also pushed up the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders in several cities. As per agency reports, the increase ranges from Rs 62.50 to Rs 71.50 per cylinder. In Delhi, the price has risen by Rs 62.50 to Rs 2,810, while Kolkata has seen a Rs 70 increase, taking the price to Rs 2,954. In Mumbai, the revised price is Rs 2,764.50 after an increase of Rs 63.50.
Among southern cities, the commercial cylinder is priced at Rs 2,898 in Bengaluru after a Rs 67 increase, while Hyderabad has seen a Rs 69 hike, taking the price to Rs 3,065. In Thiruvananthapuram, the price has increased by Rs 65 to Rs 2,849. Patna has recorded the highest increase among the major cities, with the price rising by Rs 71.50 to Rs 3,100.50. The revised rates are effective from October 1.
There has been no change in the price of domestic cooking gas cylinders in the latest revision. The 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder continues to be priced at Rs 957.50 in Chennai. The domestic cylinder price has remained unchanged despite the increase in commercial LPG rates.
The latest revision is part of the regular monthly adjustment of LPG prices. According to PTI, commercial LPG prices had increased by Rs 9.50 per cylinder in September, after being reduced by Rs 192 in August and Rs 183.50 in July. Between February and June, commercial LPG prices had risen by Rs 1,373 per 19-kg cylinder amid disruptions to global energy supplies and elevated international prices.
( with inputs from PTI )