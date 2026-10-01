Chennai commercial LPG cylinder price rises by Rs 66.50; check city-wise rates

Chennai commercial LPG cylinder price rises

Following the latest revision, a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Chennai is being sold at Rs 2,984, according to the Daily Thanthi report. The increase is expected to add to the expenses of hotels, restaurants, bakeries, tea shops and canteens, which use commercial LPG cylinders regularly.

Oil marketing companies revise LPG prices at the beginning of every month. The latest increase comes ahead of the festive season, when demand from hotels, restaurants and catering businesses generally increases. The higher cylinder price could therefore add to the overall operating expenses of such establishments.