Arappor Iyakkam alleges inspection lapses, ghost faculty in BEd colleges

According to documents obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, records relating to inspection teams and inspection dates for 74 colleges that applied for affiliation during 2023 and 2025 revealed several discrepancies, the organisation said.

Tamil Nadu has around 590 B.Ed colleges, of which 526 are private institutions, according to Arappor Iyakkam.

Colleges seeking affiliation are required to undergo physical inspections by university-appointed teams to verify infrastructure, faculty strength, student enrolment and other requirements under National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) norms.

However, the organisation alleged that some records showed inspection team members visiting colleges in different districts on the same day, raising questions about whether the inspections were physically conducted as recorded.