DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, November 9, 2026?

1. Tamil Nadu reports 10 murders on Deepavali day, including police officer
Ten murders, all unconnected, were reported from various parts of Tamil Nadu from Sunday into the early hours of Monday, coinciding with the Deepavali celebrations.
The victims included a Special Sub-Inspector (SSI) of police in Theni, police said.
2. Theni: Police SSI fatally attacked for rebuking youth for violation on Deepavali night
A Special Sub-Inspector of police was fatally attacked by a group of youngsters for rebuking them for bursting firecrackers in the middle of a public road and blocking traffic on Deepavali night in this district, an official said on Monday.
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay announced a relief of Rs 40 lakh for the family of the SSI.
3. TN reports two deaths, 430 burn injuries during Deepavali festival
Two people, including a 13-year-old boy, died of burn injuries during the Deepavali festival period in Tamil Nadu, with one fatality reported at Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital (GKMC) following an incident in Cuddalore and the other in a domestic LPG cylinder explosion in Villupuram district.
The deaths were reported between 7 am on November 7 and 7 am on November 9, according to emergency response data released by the State Health Department on Monday. The Villupuram victim was a 13-year-old boy who died following the domestic LPG cylinder blast. The other victim, who sustained burn injuries in an incident in Cuddalore, succumbed at GKMC.
4. CM Vijay approves GPS, panic buttons in 13,490 government buses at Rs 17.99 crore
PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss and MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Monday strongly condemned Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for claiming that his state has the right to build a dam across the Cauvery river at Mekedatu and that the Supreme Court has already granted approval, obviating the need for consent from Tamil Nadu or any other stakeholders.
Ramadoss, in a statement, alleged that Karnataka's attempt to stir "unnecessary tension by distorting" a non-existent Apex Court order—despite clear judicial mandates restricting upper riparian states from constructing new dams without lower riparian states' consent—is unacceptable.
Karnataka minister Rizwan Arshad on Monday said that the state government stood by its findings that oil marketing companies (OMCs) were blending more than the prescribed 20 per cent ethanol in petrol, with some samples showing levels of up to 31.2 per cent, and accused them of evading questions on the issue.
The minister for Food, Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology said the state government had followed the prescribed sampling and testing procedures and challenged the OMCs to explain the actual ethanol content in 63 samples collected from petrol pumps across the state.
A man accused of raping and murdering his 12-year-old niece in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district was killed in an exchange of fire with police early on Monday, with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari saying that personnel of the force were allowed to retaliate in self-defence.
This was the fourth reported police encounter in West Bengal since the BJP came to power in the state in May.
Officials said the accused, Dilip Roy, allegedly opened fire at a police team conducting a raid to arrest him at a village in Raiganj.
US President Donald Trump acknowledged that his immigration policy was “too tough” after a severe drubbing in the midterm elections and said he was ready to work with the Democratic Party in the years ahead.
Democrats won control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate in the November 3 midterm elections, flipping several Republican-held seats in a sweeping setback for Trump.
Nvidia is opening an investigation into reports that CEO Jensen Huang was the “target of a foreign intelligence effort,” the company's board of directors said Sunday.
The announcement came after Huang acknowledged to the board that he had been intimate with a business executive whom, according to The New York Times, US intelligence determined was gathering information for Beijing.
The 24-year-old with far-right views who killed six people and wounded 15 others in a shooting in a Polish city square Saturday died in the hospital Monday, police said.
The attacker, wearing military-style clothing and a bulletproof vest, drove into the Main Square in Krakow's Old Town and opened fire. The location is a major tourist destination in Poland's second-largest city, and several foreigners were among the dead and wounded.
11. McLaren's Lando Norris wins Formula 1's Sao Paulo Grand Prix
A three-year-old girl, daughter of a balloon seller, was allegedly sexually assaulted by an unidentified man in a dilapidated building in North Goa district, leaving her in a critical condition, police said on Monday.
The child was found crying on Sunday evening outside the building near a taxi stand in Mapusa, 9 km from Panaji. A passerby noticed the child and rushed to help her, following which locals alerted the police.