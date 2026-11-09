Trump says his immigration policy 'too tough' after midterm drubbing

Soon after the interview was recorded, Trump appointed Stephen Miller, known for his strong views against immigration, as his Chief of Staff, raising questions about whether the president would significantly soften his approach.

Indian tech workers were among those worst affected by the hard-line immigration policies pursued by the Trump administration.

Asked about the reasons for Republicans' resounding defeat, Trump echoed the conventional wisdom that it was due to the Iran war and gas prices, while also pointing to hostility towards Israel as a factor.

“They didn’t like the war,” Trump said. “They didn’t like the fact that gasoline went up because I had it down at a low. And there’s a great dislike, incredibly, for Israel.”

The president said his immigration crackdown had "both helped and hurt" him at the polls.

Trump said he believed he "got an A+ for closing up the border" and "very high marks for getting the bad ones out".

"But I get hurt because we also took people that had good jobs, that created one violation, or breaking of the law, and that was that they came into the country illegally," he said.