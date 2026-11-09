Theni Police SSI killed after he rebukes youth for Deepavali night violation; CM Vijay announces Rs 40 for kin

The SSI then pulled out his mobile phone and began to record a video of their violations to send to the police control room. Enraged by this, the gang surrounded and physically assaulted him, the official said.

During the ensuing scuffle, the SSI tried to apprehend one of them but was hit hard, receiving a severe elbow blow that caused him to lose balance, collapse, and lose consciousness. He was rushed to the Theni Government Medical College Hospital but succumbed to his injuries on Monday, the police official said.

The police noted that the officer had a pre-existing heart condition which likely compounded the fatal effect of the physical assault.

Following the incident, the Theni police made multiple arrests and are investigating further.

According to a release from the state government, Kumar was attached to the Palanichettipatti police station but was on deputation at the Theni Deputy Superintendent of Police camp office.

Expressing his profound grief over the incident, CM Vijay stated that the untimely demise of the officer is an irreparable loss to both the state police department and his family.

Apart from offering his deepest condolences to the bereaved family, relatives, and colleagues, the chief minister ordered an immediate relief of Rs 40 lakh to support the grieving family.

Paying tributes to his sacrifice, the police said Kumar "laid down his life in the line of duty to protect the public, even after completing his duty hours."

Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin said under the current rule, there is no safety for the people or policemen who are supposed to protect the people.

The law and order situation in the state was going out of control, he said, and claimed that a Deputy Speaker beat up the people who came to petition him and even threatened them. "This is a disgrace that Tamil Nadu has never seen before. The day is not far when these circus rulers will answer for the tears and bloodshed of the people of Tamil Nadu," Udhayanidhi said on 'X'.