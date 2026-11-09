Two die of burn injuries during Deepavali in Tamil Nadu; 430 hospitalised

The deaths were reported between 7 am on November 7 and 7 am on November 9, according to emergency response data released by the State Health Department on Monday. The Villupuram victim was a 13-year-old boy who died following the domestic LPG cylinder blast. The other victim, who sustained burn injuries in an incident in Cuddalore, succumbed at GKMC.

As many as 430 people were admitted to hospitals across the State for burn injuries during the period, while another 1,322 received outpatient treatment, taking the total number of burn cases treated to 1,752.

Men accounted for the largest share of burn cases, with 765 receiving outpatient treatment and 299 requiring hospitalisation. Among women, 175 were treated as outpatients and 32 were admitted. Children below 15 years accounted for 382 outpatient cases and 99 inpatient admissions.

The 108 emergency ambulance service received 39,634 calls during the 48-hour period, including 6,317 trauma-related calls, 462 related to burns and 1,627 concerning assault injuries. As many as 1,283 ambulances were deployed across the State.

Government Thanjavur Medical College Hospital recorded the highest inpatient load among the five government hospitals listed, with 237 admissions, followed by Government Madurai Medical College Hospital (206), Government Chengalpattu Medical College Hospital (185), Government Hospital, Periyar Nagar (138) and Government Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital (91).

Overall, 4,098 patients were admitted for trauma, burn and assault-related injuries during the period.