Karnataka govt stands by findings of 'excess' ethanol blending in petrol: Minister Arshad

Under the prescribed procedure, samples were jointly labelled and signed by authorised officers and representatives of dealers or concerned persons, with one sample handed over to the outlet, another retained by the department and the third sent to the laboratory, he explained.

"We have all the documentation, including the performance records signed by our officers and the representatives of the marketing companies and dealers. Not a single sample was collected without following the joint sampling procedure mandated under Clause 8(3)," he said.

Defending the testing methodology, the minister said the samples were examined at an NABL-accredited and ISO-certified third-party laboratory after the OMCs failed to provide a clear response when the state initially approached them.

He questioned why the companies were disputing the findings of an accredited laboratory while their own officers were conducting on-the-spot ethanol tests at petrol pumps using hydrometer kits.

"If this is such a simple exercise that your officers can conduct at every petrol pump, why can't we do it. When we get the samples tested through an NABL-accredited, ISO-certified laboratory, you question its credibility," he said.

Arshad also referred to IS 17021:2018 and its third amendment issued in August 2025, which, he said, prescribed methods including Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy, water extraction and gas chromatography for determining ethanol content in petrol.