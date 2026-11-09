PMK, MDMK slam Karnataka CM over 'misleading' claims on Mekedatu dam approval

Ramadoss, in a statement, alleged that Karnataka's attempt to stir "unnecessary tension by distorting" a non-existent Apex Court order—despite clear judicial mandates restricting upper riparian states from constructing new dams without lower riparian states' consent—is unacceptable.

Terming Shivakumar’s claims as completely false, Anbumani said they were aimed at diverting attention from the core issue and misinterpreting the apex court's ruling.

He further emphasised that Karnataka holds no inherent right to construct the dam.