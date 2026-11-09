PMK, MDMK slam Karnataka CM over 'misleading' claims on Mekedatu dam approval

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss and MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Monday strongly condemned Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for claiming that his state has the right to build a dam across the Cauvery river at Mekedatu and that the Supreme Court has already granted approval, obviating the need for consent from Tamil Nadu or any other stakeholders.
Ramadoss, in a statement, alleged that Karnataka's attempt to stir "unnecessary tension by distorting" a non-existent Apex Court order—despite clear judicial mandates restricting upper riparian states from constructing new dams without lower riparian states' consent—is unacceptable.
Terming Shivakumar’s claims as completely false, Anbumani said they were aimed at diverting attention from the core issue and misinterpreting the apex court's ruling.
He further emphasised that Karnataka holds no inherent right to construct the dam.
With the Karnataka Assembly elections due in 15 months, Anbumani also accused the Congress-led Karnataka government of attempting to politicise the Mekedatu issue to secure votes across the 11 districts in the Cauvery basin.
Meanwhile, Vaiko urged the Tamil Nadu government to expedite the legal proceedings pending before the Supreme Court to put a permanent end to the Mekedatu project.
"The fundamental essence of the Supreme Court's ruling is that the upper riparian state of Karnataka must not construct check dams or undertake any actions that obstruct the flow of Cauvery water entitled to the lower riparian state of Tamil Nadu, as upheld by the court", he added.
"However, Shivakumar is attempting to build the Mekedatu dam by securing clearances from the Union BJP government, in blatant violation of the Cauvery Tribunal's final verdict and the Supreme Court's rulings. This is highly condemnable", he alleged.