1) Delimitation Bill: DMK rejects INDIA bloc appeal; to support bill in Parliament

DMK President M K Stalin on Sunday made it clear that his party will support the Centre's Delimitation bill, as there was "no other option" and that the party put Tamil Nadu first.

2) Kattabomman, not Ettappan: Stalin invokes old and new history of 'betrayal' in response to Rahul on delimitation

DMK president M K Stalin on Sunday invoked freedom fighter Veerapandiya Kattabomman, declaring that history would judge the party as Kattabommans and not Ettappans, amid criticism over its decision to support the proposed delimitation legislation.

3) Kanimozhi says Stalin's decision on delimitation will be final after INDIA bloc meet in Chennai

DMK deputy general secretary and MP Kanimozhi said on Sunday that the decision taken by party president MK Stalin after meeting INDIA bloc leaders in Chennai would be final on the delimitation issue.

4) CPI urges DMK to reconsider support for delimitation Bill

CPI state secretary M Veerapandian on Sunday urged the DMK to reconsider its decision to support the proposed delimitation Bill, warning that it could undermine not only Tamil Nadu's rights but also democracy and the Constitution.

5) TN jaggery reaches Europe; chocolate exports up nearly 25 pc, says PM Modi in 'Mann Ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India’s traditional sweets are finding buyers abroad, from organic “palmyra jaggery” of Erode (Tamil Nadu) that has reached Europe for the first time to Indian chocolate, whose exports he said grew by nearly 25 per cent last year.

6) Meghalaya govt orders 10 bagless days, 7-hr school, 200 working days from 2027-28 academic year

The Meghalaya government has announced that the 2027-28 academic session would commence on February 8, mandating 10 bagless days in schools to promote experiential learning and vocational exposure among students, officials said on Sunday.

7) New Zealand extend lead to 243 runs in second Test against India

New Zealand extended their lead to 243 runs as they reached 133 for three in their second innings at stumps on day three of the second Test against India here on Sunday.

8) Tirtha Kumar wins Adani Ahmedabad Marathon men's race with course record

Experienced long distance runner Tirtha Kumar Pun won the men's title with a course record while Bharti won the women's race at the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon (AAM) here on Sunday.