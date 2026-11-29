His remarks came after a meeting with INDIA bloc leaders where they persuaded him to withdraw the support announced to the BJP-led NDA on the matter.

"Our stand is that if delimitation bill is defeated, we will lose even minimal protection to Tamil Nadu," he told reporters.

"There is no option but to support Delimitation Bill," he said, adding that the no alternative was proposed by the Congress-led opposition parties.

"For us Tamil Nadu is first," he added.

Congress president Mallikarjuna Kharge, former party chiefs and MPs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee were among the INDIA bloc leaders who met the DMK president at his Alwarpet residence here.

DMK has 22 MPs in the Lok Sabha and eight in the Rajya Sabha.