Tirtha Kumar clocked 2 hours 21 minutes and 40 seconds to claim the title, while Bharti won with a time of 2:59:01.

The organisers claimed that more than 32,000 people from across the country turned up at the 10th edition of the marathon race.

Runners took to a course that passed some of Ahmedabad's iconic landmarks along the Sabarmati Riverfront, with residents turning out to cheer them on.

Organised by Adani Sportsline, the event featured four race categories: Full Marathon, Half Marathon, 10 km and 5 km, marking a decade of promoting fitness, sporting participation and recognition of India's armed forces.