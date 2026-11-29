CHENNAI: DMK president M K Stalin on Sunday invoked freedom fighter Veerapandiya Kattabomman, declaring that history would judge the party as Kattabommans and not Ettappans, amid criticism over its decision to support the proposed delimitation legislation.
Responding to Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's announcement that INDIA bloc leaders would visit Chennai to urge him and the DMK to oppose the delimitation Constitutional Amendment Bills, Stalin thanked Gandhi for acknowledging the DMK's historic role in protecting the Constitution and the rights of States.
"We have always made every decision keeping the interests of Tamil Nadu and our Tamil people as the foremost consideration. We will not compromise on this path and I'm confident that history will judge us as Kattabommans and not Ettappans," Stalin said in a post on X.
Gandhi had said that an expansion of the Lok Sabha to 850 seats would undermine democracy and give the BJP and RSS an opportunity to redraw India's electoral map to their advantage. He said the DMK had always stood firmly against forces hostile to Tamil Nadu and called for defeating the proposed legislation together.
The exchange comes amid growing unease within the Congress over the DMK's decision to support the delimitation Bill. On August 1, Gandhi had warned that anyone supporting delimitation at the cost of Tamil Nadu's interests would be betraying the State and its future, describing such a person as a "21st-century Ettappan".
TNCC president B Manickam Tagore had also invoked Gandhi's warning on November 28, questioning the DMK's position. "Earlier, we wondered who would emerge as Tamil Nadu's new Ettappans. Now, people can see who is ready to play that role," he had said.