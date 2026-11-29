Responding to Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's announcement that INDIA bloc leaders would visit Chennai to urge him and the DMK to oppose the delimitation Constitutional Amendment Bills, Stalin thanked Gandhi for acknowledging the DMK's historic role in protecting the Constitution and the rights of States.

"We have always made every decision keeping the interests of Tamil Nadu and our Tamil people as the foremost consideration. We will not compromise on this path and I'm confident that history will judge us as Kattabommans and not Ettappans," Stalin said in a post on X.

Gandhi had said that an expansion of the Lok Sabha to 850 seats would undermine democracy and give the BJP and RSS an opportunity to redraw India's electoral map to their advantage. He said the DMK had always stood firmly against forces hostile to Tamil Nadu and called for defeating the proposed legislation together.