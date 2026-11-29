Opener Devon Conway made a 97-ball 51 while Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets.

Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell were batting on 46 and five respectively when play ended.

Earlier in the day, India were all out for 246 in the second session. Dhruv Jurel led India's fightback on day three with a gritty 88 off 170 balls.