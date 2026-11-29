CHRISTCHURCH: New Zealand extended their lead to 243 runs as they reached 133 for three in their second innings at stumps on day three of the second Test against India here on Sunday.
Opener Devon Conway made a 97-ball 51 while Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets.
Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell were batting on 46 and five respectively when play ended.
Earlier in the day, India were all out for 246 in the second session. Dhruv Jurel led India's fightback on day three with a gritty 88 off 170 balls.
Brief Scores:
New Zealand 1st innings: 356 and 133 for 3 in 46 overs (Devon Conway 51; Jasprit Bumrah 2/34)
India 1st innings: 246 all out in 86.1 overs (Dhruv Jurel 88; Matt Henry 2/58, Kyle Jamieson 4/69).