CHENNAI: CPI state secretary M Veerapandian on Sunday urged the DMK to reconsider its decision to support the proposed delimitation Bill, warning that it could undermine not only Tamil Nadu's rights but also democracy and the Constitution.
In a statement, Veerapandian said the DMK, which leads the Secular Progressive Alliance, had made significant contributions to protecting secularism, State rights and Tamil Nadu's interests. He said the party had a long tradition of upholding social justice, democracy and secularism.
He criticised the Union government's decision to link the implementation of the 33% reservation for women in Parliament and State legislatures with the delimitation exercise, despite the legislation having already been passed. This, he said, amounted to an injustice to women. He also warned that the proposed exercise could adversely affect reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.
Questioning the transparency in the constitution of the Delimitation Commission and the selection of its members, he said the provision barring judicial review of the commission's decisions could pave the way for abuse of power.
Alleging that the BJP-led Union government was pushing the Bill with the intention of altering the Constitution and prolonging the rule of communal forces, Veerapandian said it was aimed at declaring India a Hindu nation and establishing an authoritarian regime.
Describing the proposed legislation as a grave threat to the entire country, he said the DMK's decision to support it would be a major historical mistake.
The CPI's Tamil Nadu state executive committee urged the DMK to reconsider its stand in the larger interests of the country and to protect secularism, democracy, the Constitution, democratic traditions and India's multicultural character.