In a statement, Veerapandian said the DMK, which leads the Secular Progressive Alliance, had made significant contributions to protecting secularism, State rights and Tamil Nadu's interests. He said the party had a long tradition of upholding social justice, democracy and secularism.

He criticised the Union government's decision to link the implementation of the 33% reservation for women in Parliament and State legislatures with the delimitation exercise, despite the legislation having already been passed. This, he said, amounted to an injustice to women. He also warned that the proposed exercise could adversely affect reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Questioning the transparency in the constitution of the Delimitation Commission and the selection of its members, he said the provision barring judicial review of the commission's decisions could pave the way for abuse of power.