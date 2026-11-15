DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, November 15, 2026?

1. Lakhs of devotees throng Lord Murugan temples across TN for 'Soorasamharam'

Chanting divine hymns and observing strict fasting vows, lakhs of devotees thronged Lord Murugan temples across Tamil Nadu on Sunday to witness the spectacular 'Soorasamharam' ritual, marking the grand finale of the six-day 'Kanda Sashti' festival.

2. Cyclone Akvan may intensify into very severe storm, move towards Andhra

Cyclone Akvan, which is expected to form over the Bay of Bengal, may intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and move towards the Andhra Pradesh coast, according to the regional meteorological centre.

3. Five officials suspended in Tamil Nadu library procurement scam

Four days after the Madras High Court ordered disciplinary action against officials involved in the alleged public library book procurement scam, the Tamil Nadu government on Sunday suspended five senior officials of the Public Libraries Department.

4. Israel says it killed a top Hamas commander

Israeli forces killed a top commander of the militant Hamas group in an overnight airstrike on southern Gaza, Israel said Sunday.

5. Bowlers step up to lift India to 22-run win over NZ in fifth ODI, 3-1 series victory

Pacers Mohammad Siraj and Arshdeep Singh damaged New Zealand top-order with a disciplined spell as India recovered from an insipid batting effort to register a series-clinching 22-run win in the fifth and final ODI here on Sunday.

6. Smashing Sen clinches Kumamoto Masters Japan title

A tenacious Lakshya Sen continued his remarkable run on the BWF Tour, clinching his second consecutive title with a thrilling victory over home favourite Koki Watanabe in the final of the Kumamoto Masters Japan here on Sunday.

7. India, US agree on preferential market access for Indian goods in America: Goyal

8. India votes against UNGA resolution calling for global moratorium on death penalty

India has voted against a draft UN General Assembly resolution calling on nations to establish a moratorium on the death penalty.

9. Empty Vande Bharat runs 463 km with faulty brakes; probe on