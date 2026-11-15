Israel says it killed a top Hamas commander, and other Mideast news

Iran says it hit an American radar system in Bahrain

Iran's Revolutionary Guard claimed early on Sunday that it struck a radar system at an American helicopter base in Bahrain, the state-run IRNA news agency reported.

The US military's Central Command, which oversees American forces in the Middle East, did not immediately comment. The development comes after CENTCOM said on Friday that it intercepted two Iranian drones headed toward Bahrain and denied Iran's claim at the time that it had struck a US early-warning radar system there.

Bahrain's military said Sunday that its air defense systems had intercepted a number of Iranian projectiles before they reached their targets.

Earlier Sunday, Bahrain's Interior Ministry issued two nationwide alerts warning of a threat, the first such alerts since September. It did not specify the nature of the threat or say whether anything had been hit.

“Iran continues its systematic hostile approach through its sinful attacks targeting the Kingdom of Bahrain,” the statement added.