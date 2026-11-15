Cyclone Akvan may intensify into very severe storm, move towards Andhra

CHENNAI: Cyclone Akvan, which is expected to form over the Bay of Bengal, may intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and move towards the Andhra Pradesh coast, according to the regional meteorological centre.
According to the latest forecast, the system is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm on Monday, a severe cyclonic storm on November 17 and a very severe cyclonic storm on November 19.
A low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal intensified into a well-marked low-pressure area at around 5.30 am on Saturday. Moving northwestwards, it strengthened into a depression over the same region on Sunday morning.
The system is expected to move further north-northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm over the central parts of the south Bay of Bengal and adjoining central west Bay of Bengal by Monday evening. The cyclone has been named 'Akvan'.
Meanwhile, an atmospheric circulation associated with the deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal has triggered a trough extending from the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean towards the northern parts of the Maldives.
An upper-air cyclonic circulation is also prevailing over south Tamil Nadu and its adjoining areas, the meteorological department said.
According to the latest forecast, the system is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm on Monday, a severe cyclonic storm on November 17 and a very severe cyclonic storm on November 19.
The IMD has issued warnings of heavy rainfall over the Andaman Islands, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal due to the developing weather system.
The cyclone is expected to strengthen and move towards the Andhra Pradesh coastal region over the next two days. The depression is currently centred around 840 km southeast of Chennai, according to reports.