Cyclone Akvan may intensify into very severe storm, move towards Andhra

Cyclone Akvan: Depression over Bay of Bengal likely to intensify

A low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal intensified into a well-marked low-pressure area at around 5.30 am on Saturday. Moving northwestwards, it strengthened into a depression over the same region on Sunday morning.

The system is expected to move further north-northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm over the central parts of the south Bay of Bengal and adjoining central west Bay of Bengal by Monday evening. The cyclone has been named 'Akvan'.

Meanwhile, an atmospheric circulation associated with the deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal has triggered a trough extending from the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean towards the northern parts of the Maldives.

An upper-air cyclonic circulation is also prevailing over south Tamil Nadu and its adjoining areas, the meteorological department said.

According to the latest forecast, the system is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm on Monday, a severe cyclonic storm on November 17 and a very severe cyclonic storm on November 19.