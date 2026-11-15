India votes against UNGA resolution calling for global moratorium on death penalty

The 193-member UNGA adopted by recorded vote the resolution on Friday introduced by Mexico on ‘Moratorium on the use of the death penalty’, with 133 countries voting in favour of the resolution, 33 against and 16 abstentions.

India, along with Bahrain, China, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Japan, Kuwait, Maldives, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the US, voted against the resolution.

The resolution expressed deep concern about the continued application of the death penalty and reaffirmed the right of all countries to develop their own legal systems, including determining appropriate legal penalties in accordance with international law.