Five officials suspended in Tamil Nadu library procurement scam

The action, ordered by School Education Minister Rajmohan, comes amid a DVAC probe into allegations of large-scale financial irregularities, including the purchase of AI-generated publications, plagiarised works and books carrying fictitious authors’ names and questionable ISBNs.

The suspended officials include S Kamatchi, Chief Librarian and Information Officer (in-charge) and Deputy Chief Librarian, Anna Centenary Library (ACL), Chennai; Dinesh Kumar, Chief Librarian and Information Officer (in-charge), Kalaignar Centenary Library, Madurai; V Santhanakrishnan, Librarian and Information Officer, Kalaignar Centenary Library and in-charge of Periyar Library; S Santhana Karthikeyan, Librarian and Information Officer, ACL; and J Juliet, Chief Accounts Officer, Directorate of Public Libraries.