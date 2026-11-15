Smashing Sen clinches Kumamoto Masters Japan title

World No. 13 Lakshya displayed his mental grit as he outsmarted Watanabe, ranked two places below him, 13-21, 21-18, 21-14 in a pulsating summit clash that lasted 64 minutes.

He had won the Hylo Open title last week and the triumph in Japan has propelled the Indian into a qualifying position for the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals in Hangzhou.

"It feels very good to win a title here and last year, I played the semifinals. I'm happy that I could better the results from last time and yeah, it's my second title back to back. I would love to continue this form ahead," the 25-year-old from Almora said.

Asked what the key was, Lakshya said: "Just keeping my confidence up, even though it has been tough matches. I started with a game down in many matches, but yeah, it was really good of me that I still kept believing in myself and just kept on playing and fighting."