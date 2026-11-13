DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, November 13, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 11 headlines of the day (November 13, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1. CM Vijay keeps Perambur connect, opens ‘Vettri Library’ at MLA office
Even after assuming office as Chief Minister, C Joseph Vijay appears keen to maintain his direct connect with his constituents. On Friday, he returned to his Perambur Assembly constituency, heard grievances from residents and inaugurated a ‘Vettri Library’ at his MLA office.
2. Madras HC dismisses Udhayanidhi Stalin’s plea to reject election petition challenging his victory
The Madras High Court has dismissed an application filed by Udhayanidhi Stalin seeking to reject of an election petition challenging his victory from the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni Assembly constituency and directed him to file his counter-affidavit within four weeks.
3. TN CM Vijay celebrates Children's Day, distributes cakes
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay celebrated Children's Day by distributing cakes to school children at Kolathur here on Friday, bringing smiles to the young faces.
4. Former Madras, Calcutta High Court judge CS Karnan dies in Chennai
Former Madras and Calcutta High Court judge CS Karnan died at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai on Friday (November 13) morning. He was 71.
5. 23 die in bus-truck collision in Assam's Kaziranga; 20 others injured
At least 23 people died and 20 others were injured in a head-on collision between a minibus and a container truck near Kaziranga National Park in Assam on Friday, officials said.
6. 3 injured as truck rams into car, causes 18-vehicle pile-up on Samruddhi Expressway
7. Diljit Dosanjh makes Latin Grammy debut, performs with Daddy Yankee
Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh became the first Indian artist to perform live at the Latin Grammy Awards, taking the stage alongside Puerto Rican singer Daddy Yankee at the 27th edition of the ceremony in Las Vegas.
8. Death toll rises to 8 in Brooklyn building collapse as rescuers search for survivors
At least eight people died after a three-storey building in Brooklyn collapsed at the edge of a construction site, New York City's mayor said Thursday, as emergency workers searched for others still trapped.
9. Microsoft outage hits companies, governments worldwide as it struggles to restore services
From Asia to the US, Microsoft's outage involving services like Outlook and Teams has dragged on for hours and impacted many users, companies and some government operations as the technology giant struggled to fix the issue.
10. Kajal, Neelam win trials for Commonwealth Championship with dominant wins
11. Mauricio Pochettino hired as Man Utd head coach
Mauricio Pochettino was hired as Manchester United's head coach on Friday, agreeing to leave his job with the U.S. national team to take on the challenge of reviving the fortunes of English soccer's once dominant force.