DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, November 13, 2026?

1. CM Vijay keeps Perambur connect, opens ‘Vettri Library’ at MLA office

Even after assuming office as Chief Minister, C Joseph Vijay appears keen to maintain his direct connect with his constituents. On Friday, he returned to his Perambur Assembly constituency, heard grievances from residents and inaugurated a ‘Vettri Library’ at his MLA office.

2. Madras HC dismisses Udhayanidhi Stalin’s plea to reject election petition challenging his victory

The Madras High Court has dismissed an application filed by Udhayanidhi Stalin seeking to reject of an election petition challenging his victory from the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni Assembly constituency and directed him to file his counter-affidavit within four weeks.

3. TN CM Vijay celebrates Children's Day, distributes cakes

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay celebrated Children's Day by distributing cakes to school children at Kolathur here on Friday, bringing smiles to the young faces.

4. Former Madras, Calcutta High Court judge CS Karnan dies in Chennai

Former Madras and Calcutta High Court judge CS Karnan died at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai on Friday (November 13) morning. He was 71.

5. 23 die in bus-truck collision in Assam's Kaziranga; 20 others injured

At least 23 people died and 20 others were injured in a head-on collision between a minibus and a container truck near Kaziranga National Park in Assam on Friday, officials said.

6. 3 injured as truck rams into car, causes 18-vehicle pile-up on Samruddhi Expressway