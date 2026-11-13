CM Vijay keeps Perambur connect, opens ‘Vettri Library’ at MLA office

The visit came after he participated in Children’s Day celebrations at a Greater Chennai Corporation Middle School in Madhumagar, where he launched a cake distribution initiative for schoolchildren.

At the Perambur MLA office, a large number of residents gathered to submit petitions seeking his intervention on a range of issues. Vijay received the representations, which included demands for housing, restoration of old-age pension benefits, employment opportunities and assistance for medical treatment.

Among those who met him were representatives of typewriting institutes, who sought the withdrawal of a 2024 Government Order replacing conventional manual typewriting examinations and procedures with computer-based systems. They urged the government to retain the traditional examination format.