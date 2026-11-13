CM Vijay keeps Perambur connect, opens ‘Vettri Library’ at MLA office

CHENNAI: Even after assuming office as Chief Minister, C Joseph Vijay appears keen to maintain his direct connect with his constituents. On Friday, he returned to his Perambur Assembly constituency, heard grievances from residents and inaugurated a ‘Vettri Library’ at his MLA office.
The visit came after he participated in Children’s Day celebrations at a Greater Chennai Corporation Middle School in Madhumagar, where he launched a cake distribution initiative for schoolchildren.
At the Perambur MLA office, a large number of residents gathered to submit petitions seeking his intervention on a range of issues. Vijay received the representations, which included demands for housing, restoration of old-age pension benefits, employment opportunities and assistance for medical treatment.
Among those who met him were representatives of typewriting institutes, who sought the withdrawal of a 2024 Government Order replacing conventional manual typewriting examinations and procedures with computer-based systems. They urged the government to retain the traditional examination format.
Residents of Balaji Nagar in Kodungaiyur also petitioned the Chief Minister, alleging that their house had been grabbed and seeking appropriate action. Others sought allotment of houses under the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board and assistance with their livelihood and medical needs.
Vijay later inaugurated the Vettri Library set up on the office premises. The Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation has supplied books for the facility.
This was his third visit to the constituency office in as many months. On October 7, he had stopped at the office after attending a government programme at the Madhavaram dairy farm and received petitions from residents.
A sizeable crowd gathered outside the premises on Friday, with police deployed in strength for security. Vijay waved to the people before leaving for the Secretariat.