Death toll rises to 8 in Brooklyn building collapse as rescuers search for survivors

Search crews peered into crevices in the rubble, pulling out victims and at least one survivor through the overnight hours. At least 17 people were injured, including three firefighters, Mayor Zohran Mamdani said. It's not clear how many more people might remain trapped.

The building gave way Wednesday afternoon while construction workers were digging at a neighbouring lot, a city official said. The cause was still under investigation.

“We heard the boom and we all rushed outside and saw smoke and dust everywhere,” said Brigitte Anama, a hairstylist at a salon across the street.

Customers and stylists jumped up and ran onto the sidewalk that was engulfed in dust. Anama saw emergency workers pulling people from the site, including what appeared to be a child. “People were saying Pray for the baby, pray for the baby,'” she said.

Two deaths were announced Wednesday and the others were confirmed Thursday. Authorities said late Wednesday that at least seven children were among the injured or dead.

“There are no words for a loss of this magnitude,” Mamdani posted on X. “My heart is with the families and loved ones of those we have lost, those who are injured and everyone grieving today.”

This was the second high-profile structural problem with a building in New York in the past five months. In July, several buildings in Manhattan were evacuated after support columns buckled inside a skyscraper that was formerly the headquarters of Pfizer.