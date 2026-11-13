Madras HC dismisses Udhayanidhi Stalin’s plea to reject election petition challenging his victory

CHENNAI : The Madras High Court has dismissed an application filed by Udhayanidhi Stalin seeking to reject of an election petition challenging his victory from the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni Assembly constituency and directed him to file his counter-affidavit within four weeks.
The Assembly election results were announced on May 4, with Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) winning 108 seats.
Udhayanidhi Stalin, who contested the election on behalf of the DMK from the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni Assembly constituency in the last Assembly election, was declared elected. Challenging his victory, P Milany, who had also contested from the constituency, filed an election petition before the Madras High Court.
Udhayanidhi Stalin subsequently filed a petition seeking rejection of the election petition.
After hearing arguments from both sides, Justice G. Arul Murugan dismissed the application filed by Udhayanidhi Stalin seeking rejection of the election petition challenging his victory from the Chepauk Assembly constituency.
The court directed Udhayanidhi Stalin to file his counter-affidavit in the election petition within four weeks.