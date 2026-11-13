23 die in bus-truck collision in Assam's Kaziranga; 20 others injured

Out of the deceased, two were women, and many were college students who were returning from their classes, a police officer said.

The accident occurred at Rangajan near Hathikuli Tea Estate in Kohora range on National Highway-715 when the passenger vehicle collided with the truck, a senior officer said.

"The death toll is rising very fast. As per the latest information, doctors have confirmed that 23 people have died in the accident. The identities of the dead are being ascertained now," an Executive Magistrate of Golaghat district told reporters here.

The death toll could rise further, he added.

"Already nine ambulances have been operating to ferry the injured people. Doctors here have referred 20 people to Jorhat for advanced treatment," the official said.

The minibus was going from Golaghat to Nagaon, while the container truck was going towards Upper Assam, police said.