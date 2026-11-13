Diljit Dosanjh makes Latin Grammy debut, performs with Daddy Yankee

The awards were held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 12, where the two artistes performed their recently released collaboration "Pokito", bringing Punjabi and Latin music together.

Diljit shared a video of the performance on his official media handles.

"Panjabi aa gaye @latingrammys OYE. Dunia Di Har Stage Te PANJABI Boli Jau Gi.. Baba Sukh Rakhe. Shoutout to Big Brother @daddyyankee. Thank you for Bringing Two Cultures Together On One Stage. Shoutout to @latingrammys For Having Us," he wrote.

The ceremony also featured performances by international artistes, including Baby Ranks, Bad Gyal, Divino, DJ Premier, Grupo Niche, Jay Wheeler, Lil Supa, Luis Enrique, Nathy Peluso and Angel 'Cucco' Pena, among others.

A video of Diljit meeting Daddy Yankee's mother, Rosa Rodriguez, backstage has also drawn attention on social media.

In the clip, the singer is seen bending down to touch her feet as a mark of respect after being introduced to her. Daddy Yankee can be seen greeting Diljit during the interaction.