DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, June 10, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 10 headlines of the day (June 10, 2026). Head to www.dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1. ECI mulls bypolls to five TN Assembly constituencies vacated by resignations
The Election Commission of India (ECI) is considering conducting by-elections to five Assembly constituencies that fell vacant following the resignations of their respective legislators.
2. Madras HC allows plea seeking Udhayanidhi Stalin’s election records
The Madras High Court directed the Election Commission of India to provide election-related documents pertaining to Udhayanidhi Stalin and other records sought by a candidate who contested from the same constituency for the purpose of filing an election petition.
3. Boyfriend, friend arrested in Tiruchy teen's sedative overdose death
Cantonment police on Tuesday (June 10) arrested Saddam Hussain and his friend Shaik Abdullah in connection with the death of 17-year-old, who died on June 8 after allegedly being administered a sedative injection at a lodge near the Tiruchy railway junction.
4. Legendary filmmaker Bharathiraja no more; CM Vijay announces state honours
Tamil filmmaker Bharathiraja, who directed several blockbuster Tamil films and introduced numerous stars to the industry, passed away in Chennai in the early hours of Wednesday. He was 84.
5. Top Congress leaders meet EC, allege wrongful rejection of Meenakshi Natarajan's RS nomination
Top Congress leaders met the Election Commission on Wednesday, alleging that the nomination papers of Meenakshi Natarajan, its Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh, were wrongly rejected.
6. 'Tax evasion' case: Anil Ambani gets interim protection from coercive action under Black Money Act
The Bombay High Court has granted interim protection from prosecution and penalty to industrialist Anil Ambani in an alleged tax evasion case, while admitting his petition challenging the constitutional validity of provisions of the Black Money Act.
7. Kerala Cabinet approves free travel for women on KSRTC ordinary services initially
Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Wednesday said the Cabinet has decided that the Indira guarantee of free bus travel for women will initially be available on KSRTC's ordinary services from June 15.
8. Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan kill at least 13 people, Taliban official says
Afghanistan said Wednesday that Pakistan launched new airstrikes targeting the country, killing at least 13 people and wounding 14 others.
9. Trump says Iran is taking 'too long to negotiate deal' and 'now they will have to pay price'
US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Iran is taking “too long to negotiate a deal” and that “now they will have to pay the price.”
10. Pakistan says carried out air strikes at terror hideouts in Afghanistan, 26 killed
11. Gold slumps Rs 4,300, silver tanks Rs 10,000 as fresh oil rally rattles bullion demand
Gold prices declined by Rs 1,100 to Rs 1.58 lakh per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday, tracking losses in global markets amid rising crude oil rates and heightened concerns over inflation.
12. Hardik Pandya ruled out of Afghanistan ODI series due to quadriceps strain
Cleared to play just hours ago, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was on Wednesday ruled out of the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan after picking up a fresh quadriceps strain.