Hardik Pandya ruled out of Afghanistan ODI series due to quadriceps strain

Pandya was at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru to get clearance for his back spasm injury which he sustained in the IPL while playing for the Mumbai Indians.

It is learnt that the new injury could be a result of him bowling the full quota of 10 overs at the CoE during the assessment.

The ODI series against Afghanistan begins on Saturday at Dharamsala followed by games in Lucknow and Chennai on June 17 and 20 respectively.