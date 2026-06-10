Free travel for women on KSRTC's ordinary services initially, decides Kerala Cabinet

Satheesan, at a press conference after the Cabinet meeting chaired by him, said that the concession, called 'Priyadarshini', in its current format will cost the KSRTC over Rs 60 crore per month or around Rs 800 crore annually and will be borne by the state government.

The CM said that the concession will be available for women of all ages and all walks of life, irrespective of their financial background or income, and for transgenders also

He said that at present the government was giving around Rs 1,500 crore annually to the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) for meeting its salary and pension requirements.

"So, in addition to the Rs 1,500 crore already being given to KSRTC, the government will also give it Rs 800 crore for the scheme," he said.

The CM further said that the KSRTC has been asked to adopt various measures in the next six months to increase its revenue generation and it has agreed.

"Once that happens, we can move to the next phase of the scheme," he said.

The government will take steps, like buying more buses and starting additional services, to improve revenue generation of KSRTC and make it profitable, he said.

"This is just the first phase of the scheme. Once the financial health of KSRTC improves by increasing its revenue generation, we will consider moving to the next phase of the initiative," he said.

It will be reviewed every month, including the less number of KSRTC buses in Malabar region and how many women use ordinary buses and where, and if required, alternatives will be considered, the CM said.